White Sox Activate SS Tim Anderson & SP Lucas Giolito Off 10-Day Injured List

Anderson has been dealing with a left hamstring strain over the last two weeks but will be available to return to the lineup for Tuesday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Angels. The shortstop leads the team in batting average and ranks second in OPS as the team’s leadoff hitter in 108 games this season. Anderson found his way to his first career All-Star appearance this season.
Giolito is dealing with the same exact left hamstring strain as Anderson but should be ready to go as the starter for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Angels. He has been a solid third-option in the pitching rotation behind Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodon and will be needed once the playoffs get underway as the White Sox sit safely in pole position in the AL Central.
Chicago White Sox Futures Odds
The Chicago White Sox are currently +280 to win the AL Pennant and +700 to win the World Series, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
