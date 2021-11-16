Whitney Mercilus Done for the Season After Tearing Biceps

The Green Bay Packers’ defense was dealt a blow on Monday when Adam Schefter confirmed that Whitney Mercilus would miss the rest of the season after tearing his biceps against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1460387471439515650

Mercilus started the year with the Houston Texans but was released partway through the season. He signed with the Packers ahead of Week 7, appearing in four games and recording five tackles and one sack. The 31-year-old didn’t start any games for the Packers but played just under half of the defensive snaps.

Preston Smith is the Packers’ primary option at weakside linebacker. Mercilus was signed in part to offset the loss of Chauncey Rivers, who tore his ACL at the start of October. Green Bay could turn to Ty Summers or Jonathan Garvin for help on the weak side, but a player will need to be added to their roster.

Next up for the Packers is an NFC North matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. FanDuel Sportsbook has Green Bay listed as -2.5 favorites ahead of the Week 11 contest.