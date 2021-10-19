Whitney Mercilus Released by Texans, Chiefs Among Interested Teams

Whitney Mercilus‘s time as a free agent will be short-lived. The Houston Texans announced Monday afternoon that they were releasing their veteran defensive end. Mercilus spent the past ten seasons with the Texans, starting the first two games of this season, before being demoted to a reserve role. The former first-round pick appeared in 134 games for the Texans over that span, recording 357 tackles, 57.0 sacks, and nine fumble recoveries.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1450230751304224771

Teams are already expressing interest in the defensive end, with the Chiefs interested in adding Mercilus to their defensive unit. According to Aaron Wilson, the interest is mutual as the defensive end is weighing his options.

https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1450264332114276355

Mercilus has 12 tackles and 3.0 sacks this season while coming off the bench in four of his six appearances. The Chiefs have been among the worst teams in the league at pressuring the quarterback, ranking last in sacks per game with 1.2.

Despite the defensive inefficiencies, the Chiefs remain high on the Super Bowl futures board with the third best odds to win the Championship at +750. Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.