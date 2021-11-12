Will Browns’ Nick Chubb Play In Week 10?

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Browns running back Nick Chubb did not attend practice on Friday. Chubb earlier tested positive for COVID-19, but because he’s vaccinated, he can rejoin the team by Saturday if he produces two negative tests that are 24 hours apart.

#Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton not at practice today and still on COVID-19 reserve. Deadline is Saturday at 4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 12, 2021

Cleveland plays New England in Week 10 and if the former Georgia product doesn’t play, look for D’Ernest Johnson to get the bulk of the carries. Johnson only has 37 rushes on the year, but he’s averaging 5.3 yards per carrying. In addition, he averaged at least five yards per carry in his three seasons with the Browns.

Although Cleveland’s as high as a 2.5-point road underdog in the matchup, sharp bettors are taking the points after the Browns’ 41-16 destruction of the Bengals last week.

The total’s available anywhere between 45 and 46 in the market, so it makes sense to shop around. Sharp bettors are likely responsible for the fluctuation in price as they’re also targeting a play on the over.

