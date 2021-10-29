Will Dak Prescott Play In Week 8?

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott experienced some soreness in his calf following Thursday’s practice. The former Mississippi State product strained his calf in Week 6 during the Cowboys thrilling 35-29 victory of the Patriots in Gillette Stadium.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) was sore today after ramping up intensity in Thursday’s practice, coach Mike McCarthy said. On decision ahead about Sunday status: “It’s more than just one game. We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2021

Even with a bye in Week 7, it appears that the injury remains a problem.

After losing Prescott for the season last year in Week 5, the Cowboys will likely be very cautious about putting their franchise quarterback back on the field if he’s still hobbled. Dallas is currently sitting atop the NFC East with a three-game lead, so the team does have some room for error even if it loses on Sunday against the Vikings.

With head coach Mike McCarthy preferring to look beyond just one game, it could signal that Prescott is unlikely to play in Week 8. The betting markets seem to have already responded to the news as Minnesota is now a three-point favorite in the game for the first time this week.

