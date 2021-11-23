Will WR CeeDee Lamb Play On Thursday?

Patrik Walker of CBS Sports reports that Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could still play on Thursday against the Raiders despite suffering a concussion on Sunday against the Chiefs. Lamb missed the entire second half of the game after hitting his head on the turf.

For those asking… Here is the protocol CeeDee Lamb must clear on a short week for the #Cowboys — the team feeling optimistic he might be able to: pic.twitter.com/UZwqbOmm75 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 22, 2021

However, the Cowboys are optimistic given his response, and he’s felt well enough to even participate in the team’s meetings on Monday. Lamb, of course, will need to complete the NFL’s concussion protocol list as the final hurdle before he can be cleared to play. If he’s cleared to play, it would be a massive boost for a Cowboys team that’s already without Amari Cooper due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

Dallas is currently a 7.5-point favorite in the contest though sharp bettors have yet to show their hand as to which team they prefer. Instead, they’ve decided to target the under for the total after it opened as high as 54.5. Much of that has to do with a lengthy Cowboys injury report — which likely impacted their ability to mount much of an offense against the Chiefs in Week 11.

