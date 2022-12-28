Wisconsin Runs Past Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Luke Fickell Era of Wisconsin Badger football got off to a winning start on Tuesday night as the Badgers (7-6) knocked off the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-6) 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. The Badgers stayed true to their brand and ran for 258 yards and two scores as a team and were led by sophomore running back Braelon Allen’s 116-yard performance.

Fickell, hired by Wisconsin on November 27, was the official head coach for the Badgers in the bowl game but let the previous coaching staff develop the game plan and told reporters after the game that this was what he wanted to see from his new team.

“This is what I envisioned what this was about from afar,” Fickell said. ”And that’s what they’ve shown me over the last three and a half weeks: they want to be here, they want to do it together, and they want to do it the right way.”

The Badgers dominated the first half of the game controlling the ball for 23 minutes while building a 17-7 lead. The Badgers opened the scoring with a 47-yard field goal from Nate Van Zelst. The Cowboys briefly took a 7-3 lead on an 84-yard catch and run touchdown by Stephon Johnson. Wisconsin would get touchdowns from Chez Mellusi and Hayden Rucci. Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen would push the lead to 24-7 with a third-quarter score.

The fourth quarter belonged to Oklahoma State as they outscored Wisconsin 10-0 to close the gap to 24-17 with a touchdown from Ollie Gordon and a field goal by Tanner Brown. The Cowboys have played with backup quarterback Garret Rangel since Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal after the regular season. Rangel completed 14-of-31 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

”We had the one big play, but other than that, we weren’t able to sustain anything,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said of the offense.

Wisconsin sealed the game with an interception by Cedrick Dort Jr. with 2:51 left in the game.

”It ended exactly the way we wanted it to – we got the win,” Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen said after the game.

Both teams were playing with their backup quarterbacks due to the regular starters entering the transfer portal after the end of the regular season.

Bowl Season continues Wednesday with four games:

Lines provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

Military Bowl: Central Florida (+3.5) vs. Duke

Liberty Bowl: Kansas (+2.5) vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl: North Carolina (+13.5) vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech (+3.5) vs. Ole Miss