World Cup Group C: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group C consist of Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.

Current Group D Standings

Team Points Poland 4 points (+2 goal differential) Argentina 3 points (+1 goal differential) Saudi Arabia 3 points (-1 goal differential) Mexico 1 point (-2 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1

Mexico 0, Poland 0

Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0

Argentina 2, Mexico 0

Third Matchups

Poland vs. Argentina (2:00 p.m. ET)

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2:00 p.m. ET)

How Each Group C Team Can Advance to Round of 16