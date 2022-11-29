World Cup Group C: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16
Zachary Cook
With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.
The four teams in Group C consist of Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.
Current Group D Standings
Team
Points
Poland
4 points (+2 goal differential)
Argentina
3 points (+1 goal differential)
Saudi Arabia
3 points (-1 goal differential)
Mexico
1 point (-2 goal differential)
Results Through Two Games
Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1
Mexico 0, Poland 0
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
Argentina 2, Mexico 0
Third Matchups
Poland vs. Argentina (2:00 p.m. ET)
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico (2:00 p.m. ET)
How Each Group C Team Can Advance to Round of 16
Poland currently leads Group C with four points. They’ll win the group if they defeat Argentina. There are multiple avenues to move on, including tying Argentina or if Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, as Poland has a better goal differential than Mexico.
After losing their opening match to Saudi Arabia, Argentina can still move on to the Round of 16. They need a victory or a tie in their third matchup against Poland to advance. They can also win the group if they defeat Poland and Mexico beats Saudi Arabia. Argentina can win the group if they defeat Poland and Saudi Arabia defeats Mexico, but Argentina finishes with a better goal differential. The last avenue to advance is if they tie Poland, but Mexico beats Saudi Arabia by two or fewer goals.
If Saudi Arabia defeats Mexico, they’ll qualify for the Round of 16. They can still win the group with a victory, while Argentina and Poland play to a draw. Lastly, if Saudi Arabia ties with Mexico, they can advance if Poland beats Argentina.
Mexico sits in the basement of Group C, but there are still multiple avenues to advance to the Round of 16. They advance if they beat Saudi Arabia and Poland wins over Argentina. They can also advance if they win, and there’s a tie between Argentina and Poland, with Mexico finishing with a better goal differential than Argentina. The last way is if they win against Saudi Arabia, while Argentina defeats Poland, with Mexico holding a better goal differential than Poland.
