02:03 PM, November 29, 2022

World Cup Group D: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

Zachary Cook

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group D consist of France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. France jumped out to a lead with two wins and now are the odds-on favorite to win the group, already having punched their ticket to the Round of 16. 

Current Group D Standings

Team Points
France 6 points (+4 goal differential)
Australia 3 points (-2 goal differential) 
Denmark 1 point (-1 goal differential)
Tunisia 1 point (-1 goal differential) 

Results Through Two Games

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

France 4, Australia 1

Australia 1, Tunisia 0

France 2, Denmark 1

Third Matchups

France vs. Tunisia (10:00 a.m. ET)

Denmark vs. Australia (10:– a.m. ET)

How Each Group D Team Can Advance to Round of 16

  • France has already clinched their position in the next round, but to clinch the group, they’ll need to pick up a victory or a tie in their match with Tunisia. 
  • Australia currently sits in the second position in Group D. For them to advance to the Round of 16, they’ll need a victory over Denmark but can also advance with a tie, assuming France also beats or ties Tunisia. 
  • Denmark can advance to the next round if they defeat Australia, along with France picking up a victory or tie against Tunisia.
  • Tunisia will advance with a victory in their match with France, in addition to a draw between Denmark and Australia.