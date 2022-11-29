World Cup Group D: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16
Zachary Cook
With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.
The four teams in Group D consist of France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. France jumped out to a lead with two wins and now are the odds-on favorite to win the group, already having punched their ticket to the Round of 16.
Current Group D Standings
Team
Points
France
6 points (+4 goal differential)
Australia
3 points (-2 goal differential)
Denmark
1 point (-1 goal differential)
Tunisia
1 point (-1 goal differential)
Results Through Two Games
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
France 4, Australia 1
Australia 1, Tunisia 0
France 2, Denmark 1
Third Matchups
France vs. Tunisia (10:00 a.m. ET)
Denmark vs. Australia (10:– a.m. ET)
How Each Group D Team Can Advance to Round of 16
France has already clinched their position in the next round, but to clinch the group, they’ll need to pick up a victory or a tie in their match with Tunisia.
Australia currently sits in the second position in Group D. For them to advance to the Round of 16, they’ll need a victory over Denmark but can also advance with a tie, assuming France also beats or ties Tunisia.
Denmark can advance to the next round if they defeat Australia, along with France picking up a victory or tie against Tunisia.
Tunisia will advance with a victory in their match with France, in addition to a draw between Denmark and Australia.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.