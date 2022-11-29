World Cup Group D: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group D consist of France, Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. France jumped out to a lead with two wins and now are the odds-on favorite to win the group, already having punched their ticket to the Round of 16.

Current Group D Standings

Team Points France 6 points (+4 goal differential) Australia 3 points (-2 goal differential) Denmark 1 point (-1 goal differential) Tunisia 1 point (-1 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Denmark 0, Tunisia 0

France 4, Australia 1

Australia 1, Tunisia 0

France 2, Denmark 1

Third Matchups

France vs. Tunisia (10:00 a.m. ET)

Denmark vs. Australia (10:– a.m. ET)

How Each Group D Team Can Advance to Round of 16