03:14 PM, November 30, 2022

World Cup Group F: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

Zachary Cook Zachary Cook

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group F are Croatia, Morocco, Belgium, and Canada. All three of Croatia, Morocco, and Belgium have opportunities to not only advance to the Round of 16 but also clinch the group. Canada has already been eliminated from this year’s World Cup.

Current Group F Standings

Team Points
Croatia 4 points (+3 goal differential)
Morocco  4 points (+2 goal differential) 
Belgium 3 points (-1 goal differential)
Canada 0 points (-4 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Morocco 2, Belgium 0

Croatia 4, Canada 1

Third Matchups

Croatia vs. Belgium (10 a.m. ET)

Canada vs. Morocco (10 a.m. ET)

How Each Group F Team Can Advance to Round of 16

  • Croatia needs to defeat Belgium, along with Morocco losing or tying Canada. They can also take the group if they win, and Morocco is also victorious, but Croatia finishes with a better goal differential. A tie against Belgium will also take Croatia to the Round of 16. 
  • Morocco can win Group F if they defeat Canada, while Croatia loses or ties Belgium. They can also capture the group if they get the victory, and Croatia also wins, but Morocco finishes with a better goal differential. Lastly, they can advance with a tie and a Croatia W or tie.
  • Belgium will capture Group F if they defeat Croatia, while Morocco losses or ties against Canada. They will also advance if they tie Croatia and Morocco suffers a loss against Canada. 
  • As already mentioned, Canada has been eliminated and can no longer advance. 