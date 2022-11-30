World Cup Group F: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group F are Croatia, Morocco, Belgium, and Canada. All three of Croatia, Morocco, and Belgium have opportunities to not only advance to the Round of 16 but also clinch the group. Canada has already been eliminated from this year’s World Cup.

Current Group F Standings

Team Points Croatia 4 points (+3 goal differential) Morocco 4 points (+2 goal differential) Belgium 3 points (-1 goal differential) Canada 0 points (-4 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Morocco 0, Croatia 0

Belgium 1, Canada 0

Morocco 2, Belgium 0

Croatia 4, Canada 1

Third Matchups

Croatia vs. Belgium (10 a.m. ET)

Canada vs. Morocco (10 a.m. ET)

How Each Group F Team Can Advance to Round of 16