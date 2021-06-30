Yankees’ Aaron Judge Is Not Listed In Wednesday’s Lineup
June 30Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
The New York Yankees released their Wednesday lineup against the Angels, and not listed is outfielder Aaron Judge. This is just likely a routine day off as Judge played the entirety of Tuesday’s game and launched his 18th home run of the season.
New York will get their chance to exact some revenge against Shohei Ohtani, who will make his 12th start of the season. Ohtani has torched the Yankees’ pitching for three home runs through the first two games of this series. Domingo German will oppose Ohtani on the mound for the Yankees.
New York seems to be the preferred side for sharp bettors at -130 odds, and with the total currently at 10, the under is also garnering some attention.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
