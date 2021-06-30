Yankees’ Aaron Judge Is Not Listed In Wednesday’s Lineup

The New York Yankees released their Wednesday lineup against the Angels, and not listed is outfielder Aaron Judge. This is just likely a routine day off as Judge played the entirety of Tuesday’s game and launched his 18th home run of the season.

Replacing Judge in right field will be Clint Frazier, who will bat eighth in the lineup. Frazier will be joined in the outfield by Brett Gardner in center field and Miguel Andujar in the left field.

New York will get their chance to exact some revenge against Shohei Ohtani, who will make his 12th start of the season. Ohtani has torched the Yankees’ pitching for three home runs through the first two games of this series. Domingo German will oppose Ohtani on the mound for the Yankees.

New York seems to be the preferred side for sharp bettors at -130 odds, and with the total currently at 10, the under is also garnering some attention.

