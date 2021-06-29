Yankees Activate Reliever Darren O’Day (Shoulder) From The Injury List

The Yankees bullpen got a bit better on Tuesday after the team announced they activated Darren O’Day from the injury list. O’Day has only appeared in 10 games this season due to a strained rotator cuff injury he picked up in April. He’s yet to factor in a decision in his nine innings of work and carries a 3.00 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Darren O’Day (#56) from the 10-day injured list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2021

According to Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated, Yankees manager Aaron Boone could look to get O’Day right back on the mound in his first game back considering that he has three pitchers who have thrown at least 30 pitches in the last three days.

Aaron Boone expects Darren O’Day to hit the ground running in the #Yankees bullpen, returning from the IL today. “He could find himself in a big spot tonight, a high-leverage spot.” — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) June 29, 2021

New York is currently mired in a four-game losing streak as it’s fallen to just two games above .500. It will try to snap its skid with Jameson Taillon on the mound to make his 15th start of the season.

Taillon is 2-4 with a 5.18 ERA but did look good in his last outing as he pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Kansas City Royals to pick up his second win. Andrew Heaney will oppose him for the Angels, and he’s 4-5 with a 4.72 ERA. Heaney will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak of his own and is as high as a +135 underdog.

The early sharp action is siding with the visiting Angels for the second consecutive day as the Yankees’ slump continues.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.