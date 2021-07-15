Yankees Announce Domingo German As Thursday’s Starter vs. Red Sox

Strangely, the Yankees waited until Thursday afternoon to announce this decision after three days off due to the All-Star break. Perhaps there were lengthy discussions behind the scenes as the Yankees look to find a way to crawl back into the season series against the Red Sox. New York has yet to defeat Boston in six attempts this year.
German is 4-5 this season with a 4.44 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. He’s often cruised through some of his outings but tends to have one inning in which he’ll struggle. That explains why he has a relatively low WHIP but a less flattering 1.78 HR/9 ratio. Eduardo Rodriguez will oppose him for the Red Sox.
This will be Rodriguez’s third appearance against the Yankees this season.
In fact, the last decision he won was against them after allowing two runs in six innings as part of a 9-2 Red Sox victory.
This game is essentially a pick’em with New York as a slight favorite at -110 odds while Boston is priced at -106. However, the early sharp money is siding with the visiting Red Sox team to pick up their seventh straight win against the Yankees.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
