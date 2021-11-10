Yankees Are in Conversation with Corey Seager and Carlos Correa

A wild card game and another early postseason exit aren’t going to cut it in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees are 12 years removed from their last World Series victory. Although they’ve made several runs to the AL Championship since then, they haven’t played for the Commissioner’s Trophy since their last win. Uncontent with losing, the Yankees are reaching into their pockets to try and lure some of MLB’s noteworthy free agents to the Big Apple.

According to Jim Bowden, the Yankees are currently in conversation with Corey Seager and Carlos Correa’s agents about coming to New York.

https://twitter.com/JimBowdenGM/status/1458280325436649472

Seager, a two-time Silver Slugger and former World Series MVP is coming off an above-average season. The 27-year-old was above career benchmarks in on-base and slugging percentages, resulting in a .914 OPS and 145 OPS+.

This season, Correa is the AL Gold Glove winner at shortstop, backing up his defensive play with solid offensive metrics. The two-time All-Star posted a .850 OPS and 131 OPS+ with the Houston Astros.

It’s unclear if the Yankees are trying to land one or both shortstops, but if they do, one would have to move over to third or the right sight of the infield. That puts Gio Urshela, Gleyber Torres, and DJ LeMahieu on notice as the Yankees look to make another Championship run.

The Yankees sit at +1200 on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, but that could be on the move if they make a big splash in the free agent pool.