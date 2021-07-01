Yankees Postpone Thursday’s Series Finale With Angels Due To Inclement Weather

The New York Yankees have announced that Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date has yet to be announced, but Los Angeles won’t be back on the East Coast until August when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles.

New York is actually scheduled to face the Angels at the end of August as part of a nine-game road trip that includes Oakland and Atlanta.

Today’s game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. We will provide you with more information as it becomes available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 1, 2021

The Angels will return to California for a six-game homestand, where they’ll take on the Orioles and the Red Sox. As for the Yankees, they’ll remain in the Bronx as they get set for a subway series. Taijuan Walker is currently listed as the probable starter for the Mets.

