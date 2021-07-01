Yankees Postpone Thursday’s Series Finale With Angels Due To Inclement Weather
July 1Michael ArinzeSportsGrid
The New York Yankees have announced that Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels has been postponed due to inclement weather. A makeup date has yet to be announced, but Los Angeles won’t be back on the East Coast until August when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Orioles.
New York is actually scheduled to face the Angels at the end of August as part of a nine-game road trip that includes Oakland and Atlanta.
Today’s game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. We will provide you with more information as it becomes available.
The Angels will return to California for a six-game homestand, where they’ll take on the Orioles and the Red Sox. As for the Yankees, they’ll remain in the Bronx as they get set for a subway series. Taijuan Walker is currently listed as the probable starter for the Mets.
To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.