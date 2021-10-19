Yankees Re-Sign Manager Aaron Boone To Three-Year Contract

The New York Yankees have re-signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract through the 2024 season, per the team’s Twitter.

The re-signing comes just two weeks after the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason in a 6-2 defeat to the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game. Since his first season with the ballclub in 2018, Boone has led New York to four straight playoff appearances with a 328-218 record in that span. Two eliminations in the ALDS, elimination in the ALCS, and a loss in the Wild Card Game to their biggest rivals haven’t helped Boone win over many fans, especially after ranking in the top three in team payroll in the MLB over the last three seasons. The Yankees will look ahead to 2022 for their next opportunity to make their first World Series appearance since 2009.

