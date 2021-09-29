Yankees SP Jameson Taillon Dealing With Ankle Injury

Taillon had spent just short of three weeks on the injured list as a result of a partially torn tendon in his right ankle and made his return in Tuesday night’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw just 38 pitches before exiting in the third inning. Taillon is the third man in New York’s starting rotation and posted a 4.41 ERA with an 8-6 record in 27 starts.
The Yankees currently sit in first place in the AL Wild Card and are 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Boston Red Sox.
It is unclear whether Taillon will return this regular season or postseason but will be something to monitor in the coming days.
New York Yankees World Series Odds
The New York Yankees are currently +1300 to win the 2022 World Series, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.