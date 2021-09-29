Yankees SP Jameson Taillon Dealing With Ankle Injury

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has reaggravated a right ankle injury and exited the game on Tuesday, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Taillon had spent just short of three weeks on the injured list as a result of a partially torn tendon in his right ankle and made his return in Tuesday night’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw just 38 pitches before exiting in the third inning. Taillon is the third man in New York’s starting rotation and posted a 4.41 ERA with an 8-6 record in 27 starts.

The Yankees currently sit in first place in the AL Wild Card and are 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Boston Red Sox.

It is unclear whether Taillon will return this regular season or postseason but will be something to monitor in the coming days.

New York Yankees World Series Odds

The New York Yankees are currently +1300 to win the 2022 World Series, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.