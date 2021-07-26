Youth Dominates at Inaugural Women’s Street Skateboarding Event

Youth was definitely served at the debut of women’s street skateboarding during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. All three medalists were 16-years-old or younger, including gold medalist Momiji Nishiya. She took home the gold for the home country at just 13 years old.
Brazil’s Rayssa Leal placed second in the event, and she is also 13-years-old. That’s super impressive, but Leal has been in the spotlight for a while. She went viral at just seven years old by nailing a heelflip while wearing a fairy costume with wings. That trick earner her the nickname “Little Skateboard Fairy” — Fadinha do Skate in Portuguese — and skaters at the Olympics believe that these performances will positively impact the future of women’s skateboarding. “It’s going to change the whole game,” U.S. skater Mariah Duran said. “This is like opening at least one door to, you know, many skaters who are having the conversations with their parents, who want to start skating. I’m not surprised if there’s probably already like 500 girls getting a board today.”
Both Leal and Nishiya became the youngest competitors to win gold medals for their respective countries, and it’s clear that the future of women’s skateboarding is extremely bright.
