Yu Darvish Could Miss His Next Start

Yu Darvish had to leave his last start with tightness in his lower back, and that injury may prevent him from making his next start. As reported by Dennis Lin, Padres manager Jayce Tingler noted that Darvish’s back injury is loosening up, but the pitcher is not recovering as quickly as hoped.
Back injury notwithstanding, Darvish hasn’t missed a beat this year. This season, the five-time all-star has pitched 131.1 innings in 23 starts, hurling an ERA+ of 103 and 158 strikeouts. The Padres didn’t announce a contingency plan if Darvish isn’t cleared to pitch on Tuesday, but one possibility is moving Blake Snell up in the rotation and pitching him on short rest.
The Padres have fallen behind in the ultra-competitive NL West. The San Francisco Giants are 5.0 games up on the Los Angeles Dodgers and 10.0 games ahead of the Padres.
San Diego is in Arizona for a date with the Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Joe Musgrove is toeing the rubber, and the Friars enter the contest as -230 favorites. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the game line, props, and futures options.
