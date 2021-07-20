Zach LaVine Latest Team USA Player to Enter Health and Safety Protocols

Team USA could be down to eight basketball players when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games get underway. Zach LaVine is the latest casualty for the defending gold medal winners, as he was placed in health and safety protocols out of an abundance of caution.

Jerami Grant faced a similar situation, and LaVine will be hoping for a similar outcome. Grant cleared protocols in time to rejoin Team USA for their pre-tournament exhibition game against Spain last night and will participate in the upcoming games. As reported by Sam Amico, USA Basketball is hopeful that LaVine will rejoin the team in Tokyo.

There have been a number of issues arise throughout Team USA’s preparation for the Olympics. Bradley Beal was ruled out due to health and safety protocols, Kevin Love withdrew from the team due to lingering calf issues, and Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Devin Booker have not yet been able to join the team as they continue to sort things out in the NBA Finals. Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee joined camp late as replacements for Beal and Love, but there’s no timetable for when Holiday, Middleton, and Booker will be available.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the U.S. installed as betting favorites ahead of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Games, currently priced at -310 to win the gold medal.