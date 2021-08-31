2021 NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Betting Preview

Whether due to a new opportunity or a return from a long-term injury, the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year award has plenty of worthy candidates looking to return to old form. As we are just over a week away from the opening kickoff, let’s take a look at who has the shortest odds to win the award.

Top 10 Odds For Comeback Player Of The Year

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Dak Prescott: +200

Saquon Barkley: +700

Joe Burrow: +700

Christian McCaffrey: +700

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: +1000

Jameis Winston: +1000

Carson Wentz: +1000

Nick Bosa: +1400

Jimmy Garoppolo: +1600

Sam Darnold: +1700

Will CMC Dominate League Again In Return?

Christian McCaffrey had almost no injury history before last year’s season-ending injury and was on top of the league. The Panthers running back led the league with 403 touches, 2,392 scrimmage yards, and 19 touchdowns in 2019, and according to FanSided’s Dean Jones, McCaffrey has looked “exceptional” in training camp thus far. He is the consensus top pick in fantasy football this season and will certainly get the same workload he received before his injury. At +700, he’s a solid value pick to take home the award, and with great talents like D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson at wide receiver, that may help open things up for him both rushing and receiving. Consider McCaffrey to be this year’s comeback story.

Can Jameis Winston Seize A Second Chance?

The Jameis Winston era didn’t quite go as planned in Tampa Bay, and it probably didn’t help the former number one overall pick’s confidence when the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl the first year following his departure. But, Winston now has another team of his own in the NFC South after beating out Taysom Hill for the starting job in New Orleans. He has looked the part in the pre-season, and although he has always had the arm talent of an elite quarterback, his decision-making can often be questionable from the pocket.

The opportunity and narrative are there for a successful season to be written for Winston. He is in a talented offense and will have one of the league’s best running backs to rely upon in Alvin Kamara while playing under an offensive guru in head coach Sean Payton. As for the narrative, playing in the same division as his former ball club gives him a plot that is hard to mimic for this year’s award. Beating out the defending Super Bowl champions and former team for the division title would make it hard not to choose Winston for the award in this revenge story. Winston feels like a must-have at ten-to-one odds if you are high on the Saints doing anything substantial this season.

Dak Is Back

Dak Prescott‘s short odds here are given merit when you realize that the FanDuel Sportsbook has him at the fifth-shortest odds to win NFL MVP. The Dallas Cowboys have a myriad of talent within their offense, with Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup surrounding him. Prior to his season-ending injury last season, Prescott was on a scorching pace of 422.8 passing yards per game and had already racked up 12 total touchdowns in just four games.

His other helping hand is a porous defense that struggled to keep them in games which should force the offense to throw to keep up with their opponents. There has been some concern on the health of his shoulder during training camp, but owner Jerry Jones’s recent statement that Prescott is “good to go” for the season-opener should wipe away any doubt. The puzzle pieces are in place for Dak to put up some wild numbers, so this award is his to lose.