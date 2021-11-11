2021 NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Updated Odds and Analysis

Halfway through the NFL season, the race for Comeback Player of the Year has seen the odds shift at a rapid pace throughout the season. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains the heavy favorite, but quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz aren’t too far behind. Let’s dive into the odds and see where the value lies ahead of Week 10.

Top FanDuel Odds For Comeback Player Of The Year

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Dak Still Feels Like The Strong Bet

It feels like the only thing keeping Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from running away with this award is another injury. Through seven starts, the two-time Pro Bowler looks even better than he has in previous seasons and might be in the running for the league MVP award. The ankle doesn’t seem to be bothering him one bit, and following a shoulder and calf scare that kept him out for one game, he has not missed a beat in his return to the field. Prescott ensured the media that their fluke 30-16 defeat to the Denver Broncos last weekend was just that, and his health had nothing to do with his performance. It’s difficult to see someone other than the Cowboys signal-caller walking away with this one when it’s all said and done.

Can Burrow Heat Up Late?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having a solid second season in the NFL following his gruesome ACL tear suffered just over a year ago. He has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 2,497 yards and 20 touchdowns. But, a league-leading 11 interceptions is a bit of a concern as Burrow’s decision-making has been questionable at times. Yet, the Bengals sit at 5-4 on the year, and if he can lead them to a strong record in the AFC and a playoff appearance, he may have a case for this award. The INTs seem to be the biggest concern here. In a league where comparing statistics among quarterbacks is so frequent to see who is more worthy, 11 picks compared to just three for Wentz and five for Prescott may be tough to defend unless he blows both out of the water in touchdowns and passing yards. Unless you see him cleaning things up in a hurry, Burrow may be a stay-away at the second-shortest odds.

Carson Wentz Shoots Into Top Three

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz may be having the most underrated year for a quarterback in the NFL this season. The sixth-year player has thrown for a 63.3 percent completion rate for 2,198 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions in nine starts on the year. Wentz is quietly putting together a highly efficient season with significantly less talent at the wide receiver position than both of the guys ahead of him on this list. With the lack of pass-catchers around him, a playoff appearance in his first season with the Colts would be that much more of an impressive feat. He feels like a great longshot to sneak up and win this award, but the lack of a narrative in an award partially focused on the storyline of each player may do Wentz in if things are close. Brutal injuries to both Burrow and Prescott may be the tiebreaker versus just a second chance after a struggling season with the Eagles puts him at a bit of a disadvantage, hence this longshot price.