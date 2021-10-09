2021 NFL Comeback Player Of The Year Updated Odds

As we enter Week 5 of the NFL season, the race for Comeback Player of the Year has gotten underway, and the odds have continued to shift since the preseason. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains the heavy favorite, but a strong start to the season by Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has seen him move up to the third-shortest odds.

Top 10 Odds For Comeback Player Of The Year

Dak Prescott: -165

Joe Burrow: +700

Sam Darnold: +1200

Jameis Winston: +1600

Christian McCaffrey: +1600

Nick Bosa: +2000

Derwin James: +2000

Von Miller: +3000

Saquon Barkley: +4000

Jimmy Garoppolo: +4000

Dak Looks Better Than Ever

It has taken no time for Dak Prescott to get back to thriving under center in Dallas. The two-time Pro Bowler has completed 75.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,066 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The gruesome leg injury that kept him out for 11 games looks a thing of the past as the Cowboys are off to a 3-1 start and look like a serious contender in the NFC. Prescott has proven throughout his time in the NFL that when he is on the field, he will light it up, and if he keeps up the production he’s had thus far, the race for this award is all but over.

With no other legitimate candidates after the first four weeks, -165 still feels like a great price as long as Prescott plays a full slate, something he has done in four of his five seasons in the NFL.

Dual-Threat Darnold Making A Push

Sam Darnold is alone in first with the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL through the first four weeks. No, seriously. Darnold has found paydirt an unprecedented five times this season and has led the Panthers to a 3-1 start as one of the surprises of the season. He has put up a 67.8 percent completion rate for 1,189 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Darnold’s odds are at this long-shot price because of the handle that Prescott has on the award. With Prescott having a better player with a stronger comeback story, Darnold isn’t likely to take home this award, barring any injury to the Dallas quarterback.

Burrow Brings Belief

Joe Burrow has Bengals fans believing with a 3-1 start to the season and is playing like the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be. He has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 988 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. After the brutal knee injury he suffered last year had the potential to keep him out at the start of the season, Burrow has looked better than ever in his second campaign.

Oddsmakers have made it clear that they believe if someone will catch Prescott, it’s Burrow. His injury severity, combined with a chance to lead the Bengals to an unexpected playoff appearance, could give him a chance to snatch the award from Prescott.