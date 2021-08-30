2021 NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Futures Odds and Analysis

The NFL season is approaching, and the futures markets will only offer preseason odds for a few more days. After that, anything can happen in the regular season to changes things in a hurry. With such a talented rookie class entering the league, it’s a tight-knit race to see who will take home the honors for Offensive Rookie of the Year, so let’s take a look at the odds.

Top 10 Odds For NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Trevor Lawrence: +350

Justin Fields: +500

Zach Wilson: +650

Trey Lance: +700

Najee Harris: +900

Mac Jones: +1000

Kyle Pitts: +1100

DeVonta Smith: +2000

Javonte Williams: +2000

Ja’Marr Chase: +2000

No Love For Running Backs?

The top of this list is dominated by quarterbacks at the first four spots, with two of them not currently penned in as the starter for Week 1. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris comes in at the shortest non-quarterback odds to win the award at +900, and the rookie certainly has the potential to receive enough volume to be in contention. As the all-time leader in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, and touchdowns for Alabama, Harris has the capability needed to outperform the quarterbacks above him on this list.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not afraid to give high volume to his running backs, and his previous backs help prove this. In LeVeon Bell’s five seasons under Tomlin, he ranked 11th, 2nd, 44th, 4th, and 1st in total touches in the NFL across each season. The 11th came during his rookie season, and 44th came in 2015 when he played in just six games due to injury. Harris should be projected to be right around the top-10 in the league in touches and has, by far, the best chance to be the focal point of an offense outside of any non-quarterback rookie in the NFL. At +900, Harris presents great value with a rare combination of ability and volume that could see him explode onto the scene and run away with this award.

Be Careful With Fields, Lance & Jones

The hype around Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones is certainly vindicated, and they are talents that will eventually get their time to start in the league sooner or later. Any one of them could very well win this award, and it wouldn’t be all too shocking, which is why they sit in the top six. But, there is a blatantly obvious aspect of their situations that can often go overlooked due to surrounding hype.

They aren’t starting at quarterback!

As of right now, all three QBs are in line to see zero snaps in their rookie season. While it’s unlikely for none of them to get any playing time this season, if they aren’t under center by Week 4, it’s going to be hard for them to compete with the likes of Trevor Lawrence or other non-quarterback starters. Don’t completely avoid these guys altogether because there’s a better-than-good chance that at least one of them will be starting by the end of September, but keep in mind the hindrance of their current role when placing your wager.

Play It Safe With No. 1

After some minor struggles early on in the preseason, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence shined in their final preseason matchup against the Cowboys. The number one overall pick was 11-for-12 for 139 yards and two touchdowns and looked poised to carry the torch into Week 1. He’s at the shortest odds to win the award, which can be boring but riding with the guy who threw for over 10,000 yards, 90 touchdowns, and just 17 interceptions in three collegiate seasons provides plenty of reasons to take this bet. He is also the only rookie quarterback in the NFL who has been named a starter for Week 1, which should make the +350 more attractive. Lawrence is a safe move and may become the smart one if he gets into a rhythm early on while his draft class counterparts hold a clipboard in the opening weeks.