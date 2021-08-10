3 Best NFL Win Total Bets for 2021 Season at FanDuel Sportsbook

The 2021 NFL season is approaching, and bettors are making their NFL futures bets including regular season win totals. An additional game and opponent is added to each teams schedule with the new 17 game regular season.

With more NFL odds and betting news to evaluate as the season approaches, here are three NFL season win total bets to add to your NFL futures wagers at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Season Win Totals Bets 2021

1. New Orleans Saints – Under 9 (-105)

Drew Brees has retired, and that leaves Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston battling for the New Orleans Saints quarterback job. That’s a concern, as is WR Michael Thomas being expected to miss the start of the season following ankle surgery in June. Check out the Saints tough schedule and you’ll see New Orleans may be lucky to win three or even four of their first nine games. After a likely Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Saints play four of their next five games on the road with three outdoors on grass. Then games against Tampa Bay, Atlanta and at Tennessee as the Saints added 17th game.

2. Houston Texans – Under 4 (+120)

What a mess new head coach David Culley inherited. The offseason saga and legal issues surrounding QB Deshaun Watson makes for chemistry, focus and performance problems. Add in the oldest roster in the NFL, a top-5 most difficult schedule according to The Athletic, and the the talent-lacking Houston Texans will struggle to be competitive this season. This team only won four games with Watson playing at a Pro Bowl level in 2020. What’re the Texans going to look like if he doesn’t suit up?

3. Pittsburgh Steelers – Under 8.5 (-120)

Based on season win totals at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the toughest schedule in 2021, with opponents projected to win more than 150 games (an average of nine wins per team). The Steelers also have the toughest schedule based on 2020 win percentage, with their opponents finishing last season a combined 155-115-2 (.572). Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns from an elbow injury and the Steelers had the worst running game in the league last year and turn to their rookie No. 1 draft pick Najee Harris to take over. The Steelers had the best defense in the NFL last year based on total yards allowed, but they now face a much tougher schedule in 2021 and are picked to finish third in the stronger AFC North. No team has a tougher schedule to close the season starting in December, or a tougher road schedule than Pittsburgh. The Steelers will an underdog at Buffalo, Green Bay, Cleveland, LA Chargers, Minnesota, Kansas City and Baltimore.

