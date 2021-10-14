3 Best Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Eagles Thursday Night Football Game

Tom Brady will be looking for a little revenge in Week 6, as he faces a Philadelphia Eagles team that defeated him in Super Bowl LII. His Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 6.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you’re looking to make this one a little more interesting, here are three of the best prop bets for this Bucs-Eagles clash.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles Prop Bets Tonight

3. Antonio Brown – Receiving Yards: Over 63.5 (-113)

Antonio Brown has been a huge part of this offense. He’s handled 7-plus targets in three of his four appearances, averaging 81.3 receiving yards per game in that time. And he’s been even more involved since Rob Gronkowski went down. Brown has seen at least eight targets in every game without Gronk, turning 9.5 looks into 7.0 receptions for 93.5 yards per game without the big tight end. Averaging a whopping 11.21 yards per target for the year, Brown should have no trouble reaching 64 yards as long as his volume remains consistent. And with Gronk out again, there’s no reason to think it will change.

2. Miles Sanders – Rushing Yards: Under 34.5 (-113)

This is an extremely low bar to clear for a starting running back, but it’s still hard to see Miles Sanders pulling it off. For whatever reason, Philadelphia just hasn’t given him the rock, as he’s seen fewer than eight carries in two of his last three games. He was held under 30 yards in both instances. It’s hard to see the Eagles changing their approach against the Bucs. Tampa Bay has the league’s third-best run defense by Football Outsiders DVOA metric, surrendering 229 rushing yards and 2.9 yards per carry – the best such marks in the league. With all the injuries in the secondary, the Eagles’ best bet at staying in this one is airing the ball out early and often. Expect another slow day at the office for Miles Sanders.

1. Tom Brady – Passing Yards: Over 300.5 (-113)

Tom Brady is averaging an NFL-best 353.4 passing yards per game. He’s eclipsed 300 yards in three of his five outings thus far. Expect him to stay hot against Philadelphia. The Eagles have actually been pretty stout against the pass, allowing the third-fewest yards, but volume plays a huge role in that. The Eagles have faced the sixth-fewest pass attempts, as teams have been able to run all over them. That’s not how Tampa Bay is going to attack this defense. This season, the Bucs have the third-fewest team carries and an NFL-high 228 pass attempts – 20 more than the second-place Chargers. Mix in the revenge factor for Brady, and it’s hard to see him being held under 300 yards tonight.

