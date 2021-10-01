3 Best Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Rams Week 4 Game

Two of the NFL’s five remaining undefeated teams square off in Week 4. The Arizona Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the new-look Rams’ offense. FanDuel Sportsbook has Los Angeles as 3.5-point favorites in a game that will decide who leads the hotly contested NFC West.

If you’re to make this division rivalry a little more interesting, here are three of the best prop bets to target on Sunday.

Cardinals vs. Rams Prop Bets Tonight

3. Robert Woods – Receiving Yards: 58.5 (-114)

The Rams’ offense has looked better than ever through three weeks. But that hasn’t rubbed off on Robert Woods. For whatever reason, Woods has done next to nothing since Stafford took over. The 29-year-old has been held below 34 yards in two of three games, topping out at 64 in Week 2. But don’t hit the panic button just yet. The vet is averaging 7.5 targets per game over his last two and owns an 88% snap share. He’s clearly still an integral part of this offense. It’s his uncharacteristically low catch rate that has been the problem. He’s only caught 53.3% of his targets over his last two games, representing a massive decline from the 66.7% he recorded in his first four years as a Ram. With a bit of positive regression, Woods will be just fine. And it could happen as soon as this week. The WR has eclipsed this total in three of his last four against Arizona, averaging 90.0 yards per game in that time.

2. Kyler Murray – Passing Yards: Over 275.5 (-114)

This line is surprisingly low. The 2021 Rams’ defense is not the elite unit we saw in 2020. LA had to part ways with a lot of talent to make room for Stafford this offseason, which has really impacted this defense. The Rams surrendered a league-low 190.7 passing yards per game last season, but that figure has ballooned to 281.3 in 2021 – the eighth-worst mark in football. Nothing showcases this decline better than their previous two games against Tom Brady. LA stymied Brady in 2020, holding him to 216 yards and 2 INTs; in 2021, Brady put up 432 yards with no picks. In a game that’s projected to be a shootout, with the highest over/under of Week 4 (54.5), the Cardinals will likely ask Kyler Murray to put on his cape and play Superman on Sunday. He’s had no trouble doing that. Murray has eclipsed this total in every game so far, averaging 335.0 yards per outing.

1. DeAndre Hopkins – Receiving Yards: Under 70.5 (-114)

Picking Murray to cash his total while fading DeAndre Hopkins is a bit counterintuitive. But the five-time Pro Bowler is in a really difficult spot here. Hopkins matched up with Rams superstar CB Jalen Ramsey twice last year. Ramsey held him under 53 yards on both occasions. Hopkins is also coming off back-to-back games under 55 yards as he’s been hampered by a rib injury. With the emergence of secondary threats like Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, not to mention the addition of A.J. Green, Murray has more options than ever. As a result, Hopkins’ 29.4% target share from 2020 (No. 2 in the NFL) has plummeted to 18.0% through three weeks. That puts him outside the top 45 in the league. It’s just not Hopkins’ week.

