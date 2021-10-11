3 Best Prop Bets for Colts vs. Ravens Monday Night Football Game

The NFL’s Week 5 slate includes a Monday Night Football clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

Here are three of the best prop bets for this MNF showdown, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Ravens MNF Prop Bets

1. Jonathan Taylor – Rushing Yards: Under 59.5 (-110)

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is coming off a solid Week 4 performance that saw him rush for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for him, the Ravens have a much better run defense than the Dolphins. Baltimore is surrendering 85.8 rushing yards per game — the 7th-lowest average in the NFL. No opposing running back has rushed for more than 56 yards against them this season. While Taylor is talented, the Colts will likely be playing from behind as the 7-point underdog, which means they could abandon the run if they fall behind early on.

2. Lamar Jackson – Passing Yards: Under 227.5 (-110)

Lamar Jackson is one of the rare quarterbacks who’s equally as impressive through the air as he is on the ground. With the way things are shaping up, it’s looking like this will be a ground-heavy game for the Ravens’ signal-caller. This season, the Colts boast a solid secondary, allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards per game (216.8). On the other hand, Indianapolis is giving up 114.0 rushing yards per game (17th). If the Ravens get a big lead early on, they’ll likely pass the ball less. They’re already averaging 31.8 rushing attempts per game (4th), and judging by how the Colts have fared against the run this year, Jackson could get a chance to rest his arm tonight.

3. Michael Pittman Jr. – Receiving Yards: Over 53.5 (-110)

While Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has yet to find the endzone this season, he’s due for a breakout game. He’s Indianapolis’ leader in targets (36), receptions (23), and receiving yards (279) by a large margin, and his team could lean on him heavily against Baltimore. The Ravens may have a great run defense, but they’re giving up 273.0 passing yards per game (24th). With the Colts likely playing from behind, Carson Wentz could target Pittman throughout the night. Considering how Baltimore’s secondary isn’t exactly 100%, this could be the breakout game the Colts have been expecting from their second-year wideout.

Devon Platana is not a FanDuel employee. The views expressed in his articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.