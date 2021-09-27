3 Best Prop Bets for Eagles vs Cowboys Monday Night Football Game

Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up with a Monday Night Football clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Here are three of the best prop bets for this MNF showdown in Dallas, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Cowboys MNF Prop Bets Tonight

1. Jalen Hurts – Passing Yards: Over 248.5 (-110)

Jalen Hurts is in prime position to bounce back after a quiet 190-yard outing in Week 2. The Cowboys are allowing the most passing yards per game (346.0) in the league to start the year. This secondary is nothing short of porous, and starting safety Donovan Wilson is also doubtful to play on Monday. That sets Hurts up to feast in what’s being projected as a shootout with a 51.5-point over/under. The Philly QB torched this same Dallas team for a career-high 342 yards in Week 16 last year, and now his receiving corps has improved with rookie DeVonta Smith in town. He should have no problems finding success through the air against the Cowboys once again.

2. CeeDee Lamb – Receptions: Over 6.5 (-102)

CeeDee Lamb continues to thrive as one of Dak Prescott’s favorite weapons. Lamb had at least five receptions in the four games he played with Prescott last year, and they’ve strengthened that connection to start the year. Lamb has 7 and 8 receptions, respectively, in the first two games of the 2021 campaign while seeing a combined 24 targets. That’s a ton of looks going Lamb’s way, which provides an opportunity to haul in a boatload of catches. Fellow wideout Michael Gallup is also out for this matchup, and starter Amari Cooper is set to play through a cracked rib on Monday. It’d be no surprise to see Prescott rely on Lamb with his other top targets hampered or sidelined.

3. Miles Sanders – Rushing Yards: Under 58.5 (-110)

Dallas’ secondary is a train-wreck, but their run defense has been competent to this point. They rank No. 14 in Football Outsiders’ run defense DVOA metric, which could be bad news for Miles Sanders. The RB only managed 55 yards against the San Francisco 49ers (No. 16 in run defense DVOA) in Week 2, and he saw his rushing attempts drop off from 15 in Week 1 to 13. The change in carries can be attributed to the Eagles trailing against the 49ers — thus relying more on the passing game — versus protecting a big lead against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s expected to be the same case on Monday with Philadelphia as a 3-point road underdog. And even if the Eagles do turn to the ground, rookie RB Kenneth Gainwell has already managed to siphon 15 attempts away from the third-year pro this season. Don’t expect Sanders to run wild against the Cowboys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Isaiah De Los Santos is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Isaiah De Los Santos also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username zayyy05328. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.