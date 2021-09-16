3 Best Prop Bets for Giants vs Washington Thursday Night Football Week 2

The NFL’s Week 2 slate kicks off with an exciting Thursday Night Football clash between rivals New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

Here are the three best prop bests for this Week 2 NFC East clash on FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Antonio Gibson – Rushing Yards: Over 70.5 (-110)

The Washington Football Team took on a whole new look once quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in Week 1. Taylor Heinicke takes over and this games spells a heavy dose of running back Antonio Gibson. New York’s secondary is a better unit with the addition of Adoree’ Jackson alongside James Bradberry, further adding the need for a good ground game. In 12 career starts, Gibson has recorded five games with at least 15 rushing attempts. He averages 100.4 rushing yards per game in those contests, this is an easy over.

2. Kenny Golladay – Total Receptions: Over 3.5 (-166)

Curiously, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants offense only gave new No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay six targets in Week 1, ranking third on the team. Chalk it up to the Broncos’ secondary, but New York will have to get Golladay more involved against Washington. Golladay converted those six targets into four receptions in Week 1 and expect another uptick on Thursday night. Throughout his career, Golladay has caught at least 4 passes in 58.3% of his 48 career games.

3. Taylor Heinicke – Pass Completions: Under 21.5 (+106)

Washington will look to rely heavily on Antonio Gibson if it wants to win this one. With Washington entering this one as a 3.5-point favorite, it’s unlikely Heinicke is asked to do much. Plus, New York’s secondary isn’t a good matchup for a true backup quarterback. The +106 odds are favorable enough in this one.

