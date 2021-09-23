3 Best Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Texans Thursday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Here are three of the best prop bets for this TNF clash in Houston, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Texans Prop Bets Tonight

1. Christian McCaffrey – Receiving Yards: Over 51.5 (-110)

Christian McCaffrey has reminded the league what he’s capable of when healthy. The dynamic two-way threat has racked up a league-leading 324 yards from scrimmage over the first two games. He’s shown an instant rapport with new quarterback Sam Darnold, ranking second on the team in targets (15) and receiving yards (154) while tying for the lead in receptions (14). He’s hit the over here in both games so far and is averaging a whopping 11.0 yards per reception. CMC going over 51 receiving yards seems like a shoo-in barring a catastrophic event.

2. Davis Mills – Passing Attempts: Over 31.5 (-114)

Rookie Davis Mills will get the starting nod on Thursday after the injury to Tyrod Taylor. Mills was called upon last week to fill in for Taylor after he went down, and the results weren’t pretty: 8 completions, 102 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. However, the third-round pick also jacked up 18 passing attempts in just one-half of play with his team trailing. That’s almost a guarantee again in this game, with the Texans as 7.5-point spread underdogs. Carolina and its bevy of weapons could get out to an early lead, forcing Houston into obvious passing situations if they want to win. Expect Mills to air it out repeatedly with his team down big against the Panthers.

3. D.J. Moore – Receptions: Over 5.5 (+108)

D.J. Moore is clearly Darnold’s other favorite weapon in the early going. He leads the team in targets (19), which is more than the next two wide receivers (Terrace Marshall Jr. and Robby Anderson) combined (18). He’s also delivered with 14 receptions for a team-high 159 yards. The pure volume of 9.5 targets per game showcases how this offense relies on Moore in the passing game, and he’ll continue to be depended upon with his 73.7% catch rate. So far, he’s gone over five receptions in both games, which makes the plus-money here incredibly attractive.

Isaiah De Los Santos is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Isaiah De Los Santos also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username zayyy05328. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.