3 Best Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Game

The NFL’s Week 4 slate wraps up with a Monday Night Football clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are three of the best prop bets for this MNF showdown, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chargers MNF Prop Bets Tonight

1. Mike Williams – Total Receptions: Over 6.5 (+150)

Mike Williams is on pace for a career year to begin the season. He’s firmly established himself as one of Justin Herbert’s favorite weapons, racking up a team-high 22 receptions over the first three games. Herbert has fed Williams the ball with 31 targets in the early going, second to only Keenan Allen’s 33 targets. Both wideouts have been leaned upon given an otherwise unproven receiving corps around them. That’s a beneficial spot to be in, especially as Herbert is projected to air it out often against the Raiders with an over/under of 295.5 passing yards. If the Chargers are going to keep pace with Las Vegas, Williams will have to be at the center of the offensive attack.

2. Darren Waller – Receiving Yards: Under 68.5 (-104)

Darren Waller had an explosive Week 1, but he’s cooled off a bit over the last two weeks. The Raiders’ star tight end has 65 and 54 receiving yards, respectively, in his past two games. Now he heads into a matchup against a Chargers defense, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (201.7). There’s a ton of mouths to feed in this offense, as receivers Hunter Renfrow (22), Henry Ruggs III (19), and Bryan Edwards (13) have seen plenty of targets going their way. Running back Kenyan Drake (17 targets) also has a clear role in the passing game, and the possible return of Josh Jacobs on Monday night could make him even more prominent as a pass-catcher. Look for L.A. to shut down Waller and make the Raiders’ other options beat them.

3. Austin Ekeler – Rushing Yards: Over 55.5 (-110)

Austin Ekeler has been productive but a little disappointing to begin the year. He’s registered performances of 57, 54, and 55 yards in the first three games, though none have been a true monster outing. The tide could change on Monday. Ekeler’s snaps played percentage has gone up each week, hitting 74% in Week 3, which showcases the RB’s role increasing following a hamstring issue to begin the year. He’s also facing a Raiders run defense that’s nothing to be feared. Las Vegas is currently in the top half of the league for rushing yards allowed up per game (120.3). The Raiders have already surrendered over this total to Ty’Son Williams (65 yards) and Myles Gaskin (65 yards), who are far from top talents at the RB position. The Chargers could rely on Ekeler and the run game to chew up the game clock and keep the Raiders’ high-powered offense off the field.

Isaiah De Los Santos is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Isaiah De Los Santos also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username zayyy05328. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.