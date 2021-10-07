3 Best Prop Bets for Rams vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football Game

The NFL’s Week 5 slate kicks off with a Thursday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks,

Here are three of the best prop bets for this TNF showdown

Rams vs. Seahawks TNF Prop Bets Tonight

1. Darrell Henderson – Rushing Yards: Over 66.5 (-110)

Darrell Henderson has risen to the occasion so far this season. He’s racked up 212 yards on just 43 carries for a whopping 4.93 yards per attempt. He’s been more productive than fellow back Sony Michel (34 carries for 126 yards), and he’s played in one fewer game. This backfield goes through Henderson first, and an attractive position to be in against the Seahawks. Seattle’s defense is giving up the most rushing yards per game (152.0), which included backup Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison running for 112 yards in their Week 3 meeting. Henderson — who’s hit at least 67 rushing yards in two of three games so far — should have a field day, especially if the Rams rely on the running game to preserve a lead in this one.

2. Matthew Stafford – Passing Yards: Over 305.5 (-110)

Just because Henderson could have a big day on the ground doesn’t mean Matthew Stafford won’t do damage through the air. Stafford has hit this over twice already (343 and 321 yards) and come just short of it in his other outings (280 and 278 yards). He’s in prime position to torch a Seattle secondary with obvious holes. Seattle is giving up the fifth-most passing yards per game (292.5), and they just allowed both San Francisco 49ers QBs to record 150-plus yards against them in Week 4. If a rookie signal-caller in Trey Lance could exploit this defense, there’s no telling what Stafford will do to them.

3. Russell Wilson – Rushing Yards: Over 21.5 (-110)

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson may be running for his life on Thursday night. Seattle’s offensive line has struggled to protect their franchise player to this point, giving up 2.8 sacks per game (tied for the eighth-most in the league). And now they’re up against a Rams defense that’s averaged the sixth-most sacks on opposing QBs this season (3.0). Wilson is no stranger to taking off against Los Angeles, as he’s racked up at least 22 rushing yards in five of his last seven regular-season games against the Rams. He even ran for 50 yards against them in last year’s playoff meeting. With running back Chris Carson doubtful to play, LA won’t be afraid to load the box and bring the pressure, which should force Wilson to improvise on several occasions in this one.

Isaiah De Los Santos is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Isaiah De Los Santos also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username zayyy05328. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.