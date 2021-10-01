3 Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Broncos Week 4 Game

The 3-0 Denver Broncos will look to prove they’re legit in Week 4 when the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens come to town. FanDuel Sportsbook seems to believe in the Broncos, listing them as slim 1-point underdogs to the Ravens, who own the league’s sixth-best Super Bowl odds at +1300.

Ravens vs. Broncos Prop Bets

3. Teddy Bridgewater – Passing Yards: Over 243.5 (-114)

Baltimore has gotten ravaged by injuries in the secondary, including losing three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters in the offseason. As a result, the Ravens have given up the third-most passing yards in the league (314.7) through three weeks. To be fair, the bulk of those yards came against the Chiefs and Raiders. But it’s still not what we’ve come to expect from a Baltimore D. On the other hand, their run defense has been as stout as ever, allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game. That should lead to a pass-heavy approach against a beatable Ravens’ secondary. Teddy Bridgewater is averaging 275.7 passing yards per game and has put up at least 264 yards in two of his three starts. If Denver wants to stay in this one, Bridgewater will probably have to carry the offense.

2. Lamar Jackson – Rushing Yards: Over 69.5 (-114)

Offensively, the Ravens’ biggest weakness is their lackluster receiving corps. That’s going to be a serious problem against the Broncos. Denver owns ProFootballFocus’ No. 1 coverage grade this season (79.5). If the Ravens’ wideouts struggle to get open, Lamar Jackson could be forced to take matters into his own hands. He’s had no problem doing that: Jackson is averaging 11.7 carries for 83.7 rushing yards per game and has recorded at least 86 yards in two of his three starts.

1. Courtland Sutton – Receiving Yards: Under 61.5 (-114)

Taking Bridgewater to cash his prop while fading his No. 1 wide receiver might be a little counterintuitive. But Courtland Sutton draws one of the toughest matchups in the league here. Sutton will likely find himself lined up against two-time Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey early and often. Humphrey was PFF’s 11th-best cornerback in 2020 and has looked as dominant as ever this season. Sutton has also been incredibly streaky thus far, posting performances of 14 yards, 159 yards, and 37 yards. Look for Bridgewater to exploit Baltimore’s banged-up secondary by targeting secondary options like Noah Fant and Tim Patrick instead of forcing the ball to Sutton.

