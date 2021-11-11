3 Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs Dolphins Thursday Night Football Game

The NFL’s Week 10 slate kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Thursday Night Football Prop Bets

Here are three of the best prop bets for this TNF showdown, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Dolphins TNF Prop Bets Tonight

1. Lamar Jackson – Passing Yards: Over 235.5 (-110)

This seems like a modest yardage total for Lamar Jackson. He’s thrown for 236 yards or more in six of his eight games played already. He’s also facing a Dolphins defense, giving up the third-most passing yards per game to opponents (280.9). The former MVP shouldn’t have too much trouble hitting this mark on Thursday night.

2. Myles Gaskin – Rushing Yards: Under 42.5 (-110)

Myles Gaskin has looked less than stellar this season, and especially as of late. Gaskin saw a whopping 20 carries in Week 9 yet amassed just 34 rushing yards against a Houston Texans defense that ranks fifth-worst in Football Outsiders’ run defense DVOA metric. He now faces a Ravens team that checks in at No. 12 in run defense DVOA and allows the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (91.8). Miami may have to abandon the run as 7.5-point underdogs and adopt a pass-heavy attack as well, limiting Gaskin’s rushing upside.

3. Marquise Brown – Receiving Yards: Over 61.5 (-110)

This struggling Dolphins secondary is in for a long night against Marquise Brown. The third-year wideout has preyed on weak defenses this season, posting 62 or more receiving yards in six of his first eight games. He’s become one of the league’s best deep threats, averaging a career-best 14.8 yards per reception. With Miami just outside the bottom ten in pass defense DVOA, expect Brown to run rampant on Thursday.

