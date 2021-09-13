3 Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Raiders Monday Night Football

The NFL’s Week 1 slate concludes with an exciting Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the three best prop bets for this Week 1 clash.

Ravens vs. Raiders Prop Bets

1. Ty’Son Williams – Rushing Yards: Over 60.5 (-110)

The Baltimore Ravens running back depth chart took a disheartening turn last week after a slew of injuries. Gus Edwards was the latest to suffer this fate after tearing his ACL and landing on the injured reserve. J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill were already declared out for the year with separate injuries. Now, the backfield is Ty’Son Williams. Baltimore did sign a few veteran backs in Latavius Murray and Le’Veon Bell, but neither will be up to full speed in the offense for Week 1. Williams should see a ton of work against a Raiders defense that gave up 125.8 rushing yards per game last season, the ninth-highest mark in the league. The heavy workload should be enough for Williams to secure 60.5 rushing yards in this one.

2. Mark Andrews – Total Receptions: Over 4.5 (-136)

The slew of injuries leaves the Ravens with some tough choices on offense. We know that both Williams and quarterback Lamar Jackson will use their legs in this one, but Baltimore will have to improve its league-worst 171.2 passing yards per game last season. Unfortunately, the injury bug hit the wide receiver corps as well as both Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin find themselves on the IR. Nick Boyle, a backup to Mark Andrews, is also on the IR. There will be plenty of opportunities for Andrews, who finished last year with the second-most targets (88) on the roster. He eclipsed 4.5 receptions in seven games last season but only recorded double-digit targets just once. Expect a heavy dose of Andrews in this one.

3. Henry Ruggs III – Receiving Yards: Over 38.5 (-110)

After going 12th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Henry Ruggs’ rookie season was somewhat disappointing. He only managed 26 receptions on 43 targets for 452 receiving yards. The Baltimore Ravens are known for their stellar defensive front, but that front took a major hit last week with cornerback Marcus Peters went down with an ACL injury. Baltimore gave up just 221.0 passing yards per game last season, but Peters started 14 of those contests. Ruggs is considered a breakout candidate entering his second season, especially with the loss of Nelson Agholor in this offense. Agholor accounted for 23% of Las Vegas’ targets a year ago, and Ruggs may just step up to grab them. Last year, Ruggs saw at least 4 targets in only five games. However, he recorded more than 38.5 receiving yards in three of those contests.

