3 NFL Teams on Upset Alert in Week 2

The 2021 NFL season kicked off with a bang in Week 1, with plenty of surprises and fantastic games. Another full slate of games is upon us again this week, and there are plenty of matchups to place some wagers on.

We are going to go over three teams who should be considered on upset alert. Seven teams were upset according to their betting odds in Week 1, and The Duel staff likes at least three teams to be on upset alert in Week 2, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Chicago Bears (-1.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago was not competitive against a talented Los Angeles Rams team last week, scoring only 14 points and giving up 34, which was a surprise considering the strength of this team lies on defense. Cincinnati, on the other hand, looked less like a 4-win team from a year ago. Joe Burrow won a thrilling matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, who entered the year with +4400 odds to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 18th-best odds in the league compared to Chicago’s +6000 odds. Look for a little more Burrow magic against the NFC North. After all, he tossed 2 TDs and 261 yards on 20-for-27 passes last week.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

With Dak Prescott back under center, the Dallas Cowboys looked very much like their old selves in Week 1, at least offensively. Dallas kept pace with the defending Super Bowl champs, and while Tom Brady had the last laugh, Prescott still threw for close to 400 yards. After putting up 29 points against a Tampa Bay defense that held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to nine points in Super Bowl 55, the Cowboys offense could feast again in this game. It’s a safe bet to assume we’ll see more Ezekiel Elliott as well after he went for just 33 yards on 11 carries. Los Angeles gave up 90 rushing yards to Antonio Gibson in Week 1, and the Dallas offense is just too much for Los Angeles in this one.

3. Washington Football Team (-3.5) vs. New York Giants

This may be a home game for the Washington Football Team, but this betting spread is still pretty surprising considering the loss of starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. Taylor Heinicke will start, which is clearly a downgrade, against an improved Giants secondary featuring Adoree’ Jackson and James Bradberry. New York dominates this matchup traditionally and is 5-0 straight up in their last five games against WFT. Washington will feature Antonio Gibson early and often, but in such a tight spread and a low-scoring over/under of 40.5, anything could happen in this one. The Giants will continue their recent success against WFT.

