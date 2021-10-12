3 NFL Teams on Upset Alert in Week 6

The 2021 NFL season has been full of shocking upsets and closely contested games. There’s no reason to believe that the surprises will stop anytime soon, which means the Week 6 slate has a number of matchups to keep an eye on.

Using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, here are three teams that could be on upset alert in Week 6.

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3)

There may not be a team in the NFL hotter than the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) right now. Quarterback Justin Herbert & company are averaging 35.0 points per game over their three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) needed a wild comeback to sneak out with a win at home against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The 3-point spread here simply comes down to home-field advantage as both teams come into this one with a lot of momentum. However, keep in mind that the Ravens are giving up the fourth-most passing yards per game in the NFL this season (296.4). Another big day from Herbert could lead the Chargers to an upset win on the road.

2. Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns (-3)

One of the most highly anticipated games on the Week 6 schedule takes place in Cleveland as the Browns (3-2) host the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (5-0). The Cardinals have been thriving due to an underrated defense allowing just 19.0 points per game, which is the sixth-lowest mark in the league. Early MVP candidate Kyler Murray has shown that he is not afraid to take on any challenge and come out victorious. On the other side, Cleveland has been up and down this season. Their defense just got torched for 510 total yards in Week 5 and now have to face an offense averaging 6.3 yards per play (T-No. 6 in NFL). An upset here is definitely a possibility.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions (0-5) may be winless to start the season, but three of their five losses have come within one possession. They have lost two games due to last-second field goals and now return home hungry to give their fans a victory. That doesn’t bode well for a Cincinnati Bengals team coming off an overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Both of these teams play clean football and rank within the top six for fewest penalties drawn per game. That means it’s all going to come down to which offense can get into the end zone when it counts. The Bengals have posted an 80.0% red zone TD percentage (No. 3 in NFL), while Detroit is not far behind with a mark of 64.3% (No. 12). Simply put, these two teams may not be as far apart as people seem to think they are.

Larry Rupp is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Larry Rupp also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username phillyfan424. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.