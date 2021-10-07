49ers vs. Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

49ers vs. Cardinals NFL Week 5 Info

San Francisco 49ers (2-2) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-0)

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

49ers vs. Cardinals Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: 49ers +205 | Cardinals -250

Spread: 49ers +5.5 (-110) | Cardinals -5.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

49ers vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

49ers Moneyline (+205)

Under 50.5 (-118)

Same Game Parlay: 49ers 1 st Quarter +.5 (+102), Cardinals Team Total Under 27.5 (-112), 49ers -5.5 (-110) Parlay Pays +242

49ers vs Cardinals News, Analysis, and Picks

The San Francisco 49ers head on the road for a divisional battle against the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten, the Arizona Cardinals. San Fran opened as 2.5-point underdogs, but you can now tack on an additional field goal to that number as it seems they will be without Jimmy Garoppolo, and rookie Trey Lance will most likely make his first career NFL start. That has not stopped bettors from backing the darlings of this young NFL season as Kyler Murray and Co. have taken 63% of the spread and 74% of the money action as of Wednesday night.

Even though he has looked sharp through four games, I find Kliff Kingsbury to be a far inferior coach to Kyle Shanahan. In divisional games such as this, I will look to capitalize on a +205 moneyline on this 49er team. If Garoppolo does play through his rib injury, all the better, but if not, we should trust Shanahan to draw up a rookie-friendly game plan for Lance leaning on their traditional dynamic rushing attack. They will do their best to limit the number of possessions for Murray, who has set the league on fire this season to the tune of 17 total offensive touchdowns (2nd best in the NFL) and 13 red zone touchdowns (league-best). The Niners have a top 10 passing defense and a pass rush that has gotten home on nine QB sacks, so hopefully, they can make some headway in containing Murray.

If we are going to back a Niners victory, I find that correlating well with betting the under 50.5 points as they simply cannot win in a shootout against Arizona. On Fanduel, we can get nearly 2.5 to 1 on our money for a Same Game Parlay of the Niners spread for the game, the Cardinals team total under, and the Niners first quarter.