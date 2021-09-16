49ers vs. Eagles Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

49ers vs. Eagles NFL Week 2 Info

NFL Week 2

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

49ers vs. Eagles Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: 49ers -190 | Eagles +160

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-104) | Eagles +3.5 (-118)

Total: 50.5 Over (-106) Under (-114)

49ers vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

Eagles Moneyline (+160)

Eagles +3.5

1H Under 25.5 (-125)

49ers vs. Eagles News, Analysis, and Picks

Two squads that started off the season on a high note meet up for a Week 2 battle at the Linc with the visiting San Francisco 49ers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners had a balanced attack that saw both of their quarterbacks find pay dirt at least once, along with three rushing TDs to hold off a late surge in Detroit to beat the Lions. Philadelphia delivered one of the more impressive performances in Week 1, dominating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, where QB Jaylen Hurts played a near flawless game.

A strategy that paid dividends last Sunday that I will continue to target this week is backing short home underdogs with a capable QB. The 49ers are taking some of the heaviest public action on the slate (65% of the tickets and money, as of this writing). I tend to see Jimmy Garoppolo having his early-season struggles against more capable defenses amidst trade rumors and the heir apparent, Trey Lance, breathing down his neck for snaps. Kyle Shanahan is an offensive wizard, but it’s quite strange that their top receiver from 2020, Brandon Aiyuk, was not targeted once in Week 1, and their rookie 2nd round draft pick, Trey Sermon was a healthy scratch. Something seems to be awry in the Bay, and we should try to capitalize on that while we can.

Jared Goff showed that the ball can be moved through the air against this Niner defense, and this week they will face a much better signal-caller in Hurts. Add in the fact he can and will look to beat them with his legs, and they should have their hands full all afternoon. I expect to see a conservative offensive game plan for both of these teams in the early going, so I will also be playing the 1st Half under 25.5 points.

