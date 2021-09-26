49ers vs. Packers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – 49ers vs. Packers Week 3

San Francisco 49ers (2-0) vs. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

49ers vs. Packers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: 49ers -162|Packers +136

Spread: 49ers -3(-110)|Packers +3 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: 49ers +1300|Packers +1500

49ers vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

Aaron Rodgers over 276.5 passing yards -113

Aaron Rodgers over 23.5 completions -114

Jimmy Garoppolo over 21.5 completions -122

Davante Adams over 88.5 receiving yards

Davante Adams any time touchdown scorer -120

Packers +3 -110

49ers vs. Packers News, Analysis, and Picks

We’ve been treated to some outstanding Sunday Night Football matchups this season, and tonight is no different. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in a critical NFC contest that will impact playoff positioning down the road. San Fran has been outstanding early this season, but Aaron Rodgers will have the Packers ready for their prime-time showdown.

Rodgers rebounded in Week 2 after a disastrous opening weekend performance, completing 81.5% of his passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns. His 9.4 yards per passing attempt was almost double his Week 1 performance of 4.8 and much closer to his career average of 7.8. The Packers will be forced to throw to keep up with the Niners, and Rodgers should make it over his completions and yards props.

Davante Adams will be a big part of the Packers’ passing attack, and his props are correlated with Rodgers’s. Adams has been targeted 16 times through two weeks, hauling in 13 of those passes for 177 yards. We haven’t seen Adams find pay dirt yet this season, but that should change on Sunday night. The 49ers allowed three passing touchdowns against the Lions in Week 1, which should be duplicated by the Packers tonight. Adams is Rodgers’s favorite target. He will get over his receiving yards prop and be an any-time touchdown scorer for Green Bay.

The 49ers’ offense has been efficient this season, too, running for the ninth-most yards and scoring the eighth-most points through two weeks. However, Elijah Mitchell is doubtful against the Packers, and the Niners were already without Raheem Mostert, which could force San Fran to adopt a different game plan on Sunday. That means it will be Jimmy Garoppolo’s time to shine as the 49ers lean into their pass game. The Packers were outgained by their opponents in each of their first two games of the season, against worse opponents than the 49ers, and could get exposed on Sunday night. Garoppolo will have the 49ers moving down the field, and with no feature back to rely on, should get over his completion prop.

Prime-time games have been kind to underdogs this season, covering four of the six contests, and we’re expecting no different tonight. The 49ers struggled to defend the pass against the Lions and will see a more effective aerial assault against the reigning MVP. This is the first time the Packers have been priced as underdogs this season, and we’re betting they cover the short number.