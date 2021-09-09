A few Prop Bets to Consider for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Thursday

If you’re not a fan of either the Cowboys or the Buccaneers, one way to enjoy this Thursday night season opener is to invest in the player props market.

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has the longest reception prop of over 22.5 yards. Lamb’s gone over this number in each of the five games he played with Dak Prescott before the Cowboys’ quarterback suffered his season-ending ankle injury.

Lamb also went over this mark on five more occasions during the season, even with the Cowboys’ backup quarterbacks. With Prescott now back, look for him to seek out Lamb once again.

Take the over in Lamb’s longest reception prop.

Another prop to consider is Tom Brady’s pass attempt prop of 38.5. Brady went over this number in nine of the 16 regular regular-season games. He also averaged right around 38 pass attempts over the course of the season. And based on some of the soundbites coming out of the Buccaneers came, look for them to be aggressive in the passing game against a lackluster Cowboys defense.

This prop is set at 38.5 provides insight into how the oddsmakers see the game unfolding. This is one of those correlate plays where you might also consider playing this game over the total. Sharp bettors have already pushed the total up to 52.5, but if you shop around, you can still find some sportsbooks that offer 51.5 and 52.

