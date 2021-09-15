Aaron Rodgers Jokes About First Interceptions Thrown Vs. Saints

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got pulverized 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. In his weekly appearance on the Pat Mcafee Show, he went into detail about some of the poor throws he made in the game. For example, Rodgers attributed the first interception to a painful hit he took in the groin area.

While he tried to make light of a disappointing performance, perhaps it was his way of saying he just wasn’t himself for the remainder of the game.

The three-time MVP Award winner completed just 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards. He threw another interception in the game before Matt LaFleur pulled him in favor of Jordan Love.

Remember that Rodgers threw just five interceptions the entire season last year, and he threw four the year before. Nonetheless, it was a disastrous performance for Rodgers and the Packers as a whole. They’ll get a chance to right the ship on Monday night when they welcome the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field.

