AFC Championship Updated Futures Odds and Analysis

AFC Conference Champion Futures Odds and Analysis

It’s hard to believe we are already close to the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season. After nine weeks of action, there are a few surprises in the AFC, with standout teams hoping to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

Take a look below and find out which teams are rising to the top.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, Nov. 8

Buffalo Bills +250

Baltimore Ravens +450

Tennessee Titans +600

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Los Angeles Chargers +1000

Cleveland Browns +1300

Las Vegas Raiders +1700

Cincinnati Bengals +1900

New England Patriots +1900

Pittsburgh Steelers +2400

Buffalo Bills

Current Odds: +250

After nine weeks of NFL action, the Buffalo Bills have risen to the top of the AFC. They are currently favorites to represent the conference in Super Bowl LVI despite a shocking upset loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Posting a 5-3 record, Buffalo has benefitted from wins over the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, and a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. According to PFF, taking away this week’s anomaly against the Jags, the Bills rank 15th in offense, averaging a league-leading 32.7 points per game, and are sixth in yards, averaging more than 400 yards per game.

Relying on the arm of Josh Allen, the Bills run a pass-heavy 59%/41% pass-to-run play calling ratio, with primary target Stefon Diggs seeing 24% of the target share in the receiving corps.

According to Football Outsiders, the Bill rank first in DVOA, limiting opponents to a league-low 14.8 points per game and stifling offenses to only 262.6 yards per game.

The rest of November looks manageable for Buffalo in the strength of schedule, facing the New York Jets, followed by more difficult matchups in the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore Ravens

Current Odds: +450

Leading the AFC South, the Baltimore Ravens have shocked the division, which looked to belong to the Cleveland Browns. With a 6-2 record, Baltimore started 0-1, losing to Las Vegas to start the season, followed by five consecutive wins, including statement wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

According to PFF, one of the more dynamic offenses in the league, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens rank fourth. Jackson, a dual-threat option, runs a more balanced 55%/45% pass-to-run play-calling scheme and leads the team in the share of carries, responsible for 35% of the workload. In a condensed receiving corps, wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews see a combined 47% of targets from Jackson.

Ranked 24th in DVOA, the defense looks suspect, allowing 24.4 points per game, ranking 22nd in the league, and allowing the tenth-most yards per game. Following their comeback OT win over the Vikings on Sunday, Baltimore gets a pair of easier matchups in Miami and Chicago and ends November with a divisional clash hosting the Browns.

Kansas City Chiefs

Current Odds: +650

Quite possibly, one of the more head-scratching teams in the AFC is the Kansas City Chiefs. Speculated by many to repeat for a third consecutive year as conference champions, Kansas City sits just a game over .500 after squeaking by the Aaron Rodger-less Packers on Sunday. They’ve faced a demanding schedule and losses to the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered receiving corps of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and company graded out as the 12th best offense coming into Week 9 but put up just 166 yards through the air against Green Bay. Mahomes ranks fourth among quarterbacks with 20 touchdowns and seventh in yards, throwing an average of 281.6 yards per game. An up-tempo offense, the Chiefs rank as the fourth-fastest team in the league, calling a play every 24.6 seconds as part of a pass-first 64%/36% pass-to-run ratio. Combined, the primary weapons of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combine for 50% of the Chiefs market share, coupling for an average of 20.3 targets per game.

The defense, however, looks to be the weak spot for the Chiefs, allowing 25.2 points to opponents and allowing the fourth-most yards per game, giving up an average of 381.4 yards per game.

November trends toward the more difficult side for the Chiefs, with matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, followed by a much-needed bye in Week 12.