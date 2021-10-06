AFC Championship Updated Futures Odds and Analysis – October 2021

After one month of NFL action, a few teams have established themselves and top contenders in the AFC. Read below to see who has the best chance to represent the conference this year and some surprising favorites.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, October 4

Kansas City Chiefs +280

Buffalo Bills +450

Baltimore Ravens +500

Cleveland Browns +500

Los Angeles Chargers +1200

Tennessee Titans +1400

Denver Broncos +1700

Las Vegas Raiders +2000

New England Patriots +2500

Indianapolis Colts +3000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Kansas City Chiefs

Current Odds: +280

The Kansas City Chiefs remain as the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. After three weeks, the Chiefs are 2-2, with tough losses against the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers in back-to-back weeks. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the high-powered Chiefs offense, throwing for 1,218 yards with a 72% competition rate and 14 touchdowns, which leads the league.

According to PFF, the Chiefs grade out as the 16th offense in the league, using a 27 second per snap pace in a 62%/38% run-to-pass play calling script. Mahomes relies on a concentrated receiving corps, focusing on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as the cornerstones, combined to see 50% of the Chiefs target share. Mecole Hardman should also factor into the passing game, seeing 14% of targets after the first four games. Although a mediocre start to the season, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a breakout game in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 30-24 loss, carrying the ball 17 times for 100 yards, continuing to see the bulk of the workload in the backfield, with 56% of the share of carries.

A weak spot for the Chiefs seems to be their defense. According to PFF, the Chiefs grade out as the worst defense in the league and have allowed the most points this season, averaging 31.2 points through four weeks. Kansas City will have a more difficult schedule in October, facing the Buffalo Bills, Washington Football Team, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants.

Los Angeles Chargers

Current Odds: +1200

Justin Herbert has led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 3-1 record, with wins over the Washington Football Team, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders. With a 69% completion rate, Herbert has thrown for more than 1170 yards and nine touchdowns, including a four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 30-24 win in Week 3. The Chargers offense plays at a breakneck pace, running a play every 24.3 seconds, the 11th-fastest in the league with a pass-heavy 65%/35% run-to-pass play calling script, and rank fourth in passing plays, averaging 44 plays per game.

Herbert’s preferred targets are wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who, after four weeks, combine for 50% of the team’s target share. Tight end Jared Cook also factors into the Chargers passing game, responsible for 14% of the Chargers target share. Lastly, running back Austin Ekeler proves to be a dual-threat option in the Chargers backfield. Ekeler was targeted 11 times in the past two weeks, catching nine passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Ekeler is responsible for 50% of Los Angeles’ work in the backfield in the rushing game, also seeing 12 carries in the red zone.

In October, the Chargers have two difficult matchups against the Browns and Ravens before ending the month with their bye week in Week 8.

Denver Broncos

Current Odds: +1400

Denver has jumped into the AFC Championship conversation, starting the season off with a 3-1 record. Teddy Bridgewater has found a new home in Denver and has begun to put up dominating numbers. With a 76% pass completion rate, the sixth-best in the league, Bridgewater also has no problem throwing the ball down the field, ranking 11th in pass plays over 20 yards.

According to PFF, playing at the slowest pace in the league, averaging 30 seconds per snap, the Broncos grade out at the third-best offense, using a more balanced 56%/44% pass-to-run ratio. The receiving corps should focus on Courtland Sutton, with injuries to Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Sutton leads the Broncos with a 21% target share and should see additional looks alongside tight end Noah Fant. In the backfield, the Broncos use a tandem approach of Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams, who combine for more than 80% of the team’s carries, using a 44-to-41 split.

In addition to being one of the top graded offenses, the Broncos also benefit as the fourth-best defense according to PFF, limiting opponents to 13 or fewer points per game in three of the first four weeks. The Broncos have difficult matchups against the Browns and Steelers, with likely easier matchups against the Raiders and Washington Football Team in the second month of the NFL season,