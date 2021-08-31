AFC Conference Championship Futures Odds and Analysis

AFC Conference Champion Futures Odds and Analysis

The top of the AFC features high-powered offenses, with dynamic quarterbacks and top-tier playmakers looking to continue their Super Bowl dominance, winnings five of the last seven.

Read below to see who has the best chance to represent the conference this year.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, August 28

Kansas City Chiefs +250

Buffalo Bills +550

Baltimore Bills +650

Cleveland Browns +750

Tennessee Titans +1300

Miami Dolphins +1400

Los Angeles Chargers +1600

Indianapolis Colts +1700

New England Patriots +1700

Pittsburgh Steelers +2100

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas City Chiefs

Current Odds: +250

The Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl this year, which would be the third consecutive year. After a win in Super Bowl LIV, they suffered a disappointing 31-9 loss in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Behind a high-powered offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs ranked sixth in points per game, averaging 29.6 points, on their way to a 14-2 record, the best in the NFL. The team leads the league in yards per game, producing 415 yards, including a league-leading 303 yards per game from the air. Mahomes threw from 4,740 yards, behind only Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans, and 38 touchdowns.

The team ranked seventh in average plays per game with 68, with 62% coming from the air and a lightning-fast 25-second per snap pace.

Mahomes should benefit from a receiving corps featuring Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as the primary weapons. Last season, the duo combined for a 48% target market share, with Kelce leading the team with 25%. With 1,416 yards, Kelce was second in the NFL in receiving yards, only behind Stefon Diggs.

On the ground, second-year back Clyde Edwards-Helaire should remain the top option. In his rookie season, Edwards-Helaire was responsible for 52% of the market share of rushes. With Le’Von Bell out of the backfield, look for additional workload going to Darrel Williams.

Kansas City kicks off the season hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and faces a challenging schedule against the Ravens, Chargers, Bills, Titans, Packers, and Steelers. Currently, the team is projected to win 12.5 games, mainly benefitting from an NFC East-heavy schedule.

Cleveland Browns

Current Odds: +750

Cleveland had a resurgent turnaround since an 0-16 finish to the 2017 season. With an 11-5 record, the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card with a 48-37 win.

Baker Mayfield should continue to make improvements for the Browns passing game this season after a 3,563-yard, 26-touchdown 2020 season and will see the return of Odell Beckham Jr., who missed most of the year because of an ACL injury, playing only seven games. Aside from Beckham, Jarvis Landry should shoulder most of the team’s targets, with Landry seeing 24% of the target market share last season.

Most of the production for Cleveland last season came on the ground, with a 48% rush rate, averaging 30 rushing plays per game, putting the team fourth in the league. Expect the duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to split carries in the backfield again this season. The pair was responsible for 87% of the market share of carries, rushing the ball almost 400 times, combining for more than 1,800 yards, and seeing 5.62 and 4.25 yards per carry, respectively.

The team is projected to win 10.5 games on FanDuel Sportsbook, kicking the season off at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs in Week 1. The Browns look to have a demanding schedule with matchups against the Packers, Vikings, and Chargers, including the grueling AFC North schedule.

Buffalo Bills

Current Odds: +550

After what seemed like a lifetime of dominance by the New England Patriots in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills have emerged as the team to beat in the division. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, they posted a 13-3 record, making the playoffs for the second consecutive year, eventually losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The team benefits from the dual-threat approach of Allen, who threw for 4,544 yards and 27 touchdowns and ran for 421 yards with a team-leading eight touchdowns. Averaging 396.4 yards per game, putting the second in the NFL, Buffalo ran 67 plays per game at a methodical 27-second per snap pace.

Stefon Diggs should continue to lead the team in receiving as Allen’s preferred weapon. Diggs led the league in receiving yards with 1,535, seeing the endzone eight times, and had a 29% target market share. Emmanuel Sanders should give Allen an additional target opposite of Diggs, and Cole Beasley should see plenty of passes at the slot.

Devin Singletary looks to again be the lead rusher in the backfield, splitting carries with Zack Moss. The tandem was responsible for 70% of the market share of rushes, carrying the ball more than 250 times. Don’t discount the mobile ability of Allen, either. The quarterback was third on the team in market share of rushes, responsible for 24%.

The team is projected to win 11 games on FanDuel Sportsbook and face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Buffalo should win the AFC East and benefit from matchups with the AFC South but faces several tough tests against the Buccaneers and Chiefs.