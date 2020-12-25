The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was a full participant in practice. Smith remains questionable with a calf injury ahead of the Week 16 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

If Smith starts, he will take over for Dwyane Haskins. Smith is priced at $6,700 on FanDuel. Starting in five games this season, Smith has thrown for 1,420 yards and four touchdowns. Washington will matchup Panthers defense who have allowed 19 points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Washington is a 1-point home favorite against the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 41.5 total.