Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Cardinals +184| Rams -220

Spread: Rams -4

Total: 54.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cardinals +3400 | Rams +850

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Predictions and Picks

Over (54.5)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams News and Analysis

Arizona Cardinals Analysis

The high-powered Arizona Cardinal offense led by quarterback Kyler Murray heads to SoFi stadium for an NFC West matchup against the Rams. Coming off a 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, Murray threw for 316 yards with an 82% completion rate. One of the fastest teams in the NFL, the Cardinals rank fourth in pace, averaging a play ever 25.5 seconds and lead the league in no-huddle rate, at 37%. Murray, a dual-threat option both in the passing game and his ability to run the ball, benefits from a receiving corps of DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, all of whom factor into the 56%/44% pass-to-run split.

Aside from the receiving corps, Chase Edmonds is a viable option both in the running and passing game, seeing a split workload with James Conner, who leads the team with 41% of the share of carries. However, Edmonds factors into the passing game, seeing 17% of the Cardinals’ target share.

The Week 4 matchup may prove difficult for the Cardinals to face the 13th ranked DVOA defense in the Rams.

Dating back to last season, the Cardinals are 6-4 against the spread on the road, posting a 6-4 record.

Los Angeles Rams Analysis

The Los Angeles Rams should keep pace with the Cardinals in one of the highest totals on the slate at 54.5-points. Quarterback Matthew Stafford uses a 56%/44% pass-to-run play calling script to move the ball down the field, using the fifth-most no-huddle rate in the league. In a 34-24 Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stafford threw for 343 yards and four touchdowns, completing 71% of his passes. In the receiving corps, Look for Cooper Kupp as the preferred target for Stafford, seeing a team-leading 35% of the Rams’ target share, also finding the end zone at least one in every game. Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee also play a significant role in the passing game, seeing a 20% and 12% target share, respectively.

Keep an eye on the status of Darrell Henderson Jr. as the lead running back. Henderson missed Week 3 with a rib injury and is listed as questionable ahead of Week 4. Practice reports indicate he is expected to play, but the injury is worth monitoring. If Henderson cannot play in Week 4, Sony Michel should see the bulk of carries in the backfield again. In the Week 3 win, Michel rushed for 67 yards on 20 attempts, averaging 3.35 yards per carry.

Regardless, The Cardinals rank sixth in DVOA and should apply pressure to Stafford consistently, also grading as the 10th-best defense according to PFF.

The Rams are 7-3 against the spread at home, posting an 8-2 record outright.