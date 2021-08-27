Back The Ravens to Cover Against Washington on Saturday

The Washington Football Team will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night in Week 3 of the NFL preseason as the Ravens will look to win their 20th straight preseason game and set an all-time NFL record. They are also 17-1-1 against the spread during this streak. The FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens as 3.5 point favorites, with the total set at 32.5.

Can Baltimore Make History?

Baltimore has looked good this preseason with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley playing decent football while he’s looking to secure that secondary role. Last season’s backup, Trace McSorley, will miss the rest of the pre-season due to a back injury, which opens the door for Huntley to prove himself further.

Washington sits at 1-1 this preseason, but Ryan Fitzpatrick has been solid as the starter. Taylor Heinicke has performed well too, which means you could get three quarters of solid quarterback action in this one, making Washington an intriguing play. Jaret Patterson had a strong Week 2 with 16 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown for The Football Team, but the Ravens have been stout on allowing production on the ground this preseason. In Week 1, they limited New Orleans to 94 rushing yards and Carolina just 33 a week later. The Ravens are known for stopping the run, and with their incredible trend, it feels safe to lay the 3.5 points and follow the trend.