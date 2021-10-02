Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) are riding high coming into their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) at Empower Field at Mile High. Justin Tucker propelled the Ravens to a winning record following his NFL record-setting 66-yard game-winning field goal versus the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Meanwhile, Denver faced no trouble from the visiting New York Jets in Week 3 as their smothering defense led the team to a shutout victory.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos NFL Game Information

Ravens (2-1) vs. Broncos (3-0)

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Empower Field at Mile High

TV Coverage: CBS

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ravens -111 / Broncos -109

Spread: Ravens -1 (-108) Broncos +1 (-112)

Total: 44.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Ravens +1300 Broncos +3300

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Ravens 53.4% Broncos 46.6%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Ravens – 1 star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Ravens – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 0 stars

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos News and Notes

Outside of the defense, the Broncos’ offense has been surprisingly effective early on in the year. Denver has managed to start the season perfectly, even with top wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on the sidelines. With Jeudy out, it’s been Teddy Bridgewater who has taken the offense to their undefeated start. With his four touchdowns and zero interceptions, Bridgewater has not only gotten the Broncos off to a perfect start but he’s won four of five starts after dropping eight in a row. Bridgewater has at least a 100 passer rating and no interceptions in each of his first three starts of the young season for the first time in his career.

The Baltimore Ravens are led by multi-faceted Lamar Jackson, who continues to do it with his legs and arm. Jackson has 251 rushing yards this season which is the most by any quarterback in the first three games of the season since 1950. The interesting thing about this is that Denver has not allowed a 50-yard rusher in a game this season, so something will have to give in this matchup.

Heading into this game, the Ravens (-3) are one of just three teams with a negative point differential yet sporting a better than .500 record. For the Broncos, they are the sixth team in the Super Bowl era to start 3-0 over teams that were all 0-3 after Week 3.

Looking at the odds, Denver opened as a one-point favorite but has swung to a one-point dog. The Broncos are 4-0 versus the spread in their past four games and are 10-4 in their previous 14 against AFC teams. Baltimore is 9-25-1 ATS in their previous 35 games in October but 4-1 ATS in their past five on the road, with the lone non-cover coming last week when they won the game on the record-setting field goal as the clock expired.

